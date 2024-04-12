Hwange Teacher Jailed For Writing Maths Exams For 3 O' Level Candidates

5 minutes ago Fri, 12 Apr 2024 08:35:57 GMT

A teacher from Hwange has been sentenced to 12 months imprisonment following his conviction on charges of writing mathematics examinations for three O’ Level candidates.

Mkululi Moyo (48) was arraigned before the Hwange Magistrates’ Court facing charges of writing the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) maths examination for three students.

Allegations were that Moyo unlawfully and intentionally sat for the November 2023 Maths Paper 2 examination to impersonate Hwange High School students. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said:

