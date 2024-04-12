Schools Defy Government Vacation Lessons Ban

While some schools reportedly had Forms Four, Five and Six classes, others had the whole stream of learners in class for the usual day-to-day lessons.

Parents and guardians are being asked to pay US$1 per day per learner at primary school, and US$10 per subject for those in secondary schools.

Some of the private schools are charging as much as US$20 per subject for secondary school learners due to increased enrolment after some public schools heeded the Government directive.

An authority at a private school in Mutare who spoke to The Manica Post on condition of anonymity said they ignored the Government directive to prepare their learners for the forthcoming Cambridge examinations. Said the official:

We find ourselves in a very difficult situation because we have Cambridge exams coming up on April 29, and for these kids not to attend classes, means they would have lost revision time. We have no option, but to offer these holiday lessons.

Meanwhile, Acting Manicaland Provincial Education Director (PED), Richard Gabaza said the Government directive applies to all schools, private or public. He said:

Generally, yes, they (schools) took heed. Some even tried to apply to have vacation lessons, but the applications were turned down in line with the Government directive. The directive applied to all schools, private or public. All schools operate under the Education Act, and everyone must abide by the statutes outlined in that Act.

He said they will investigate the reports, and schools caught violating the directive will be penalised.

