Soldier Loses Truckload Of Maize To Thieves; Bogus CIO Operatives Arrested

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Harare Province, Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, said Mafuruse was referred to Parirenyatwa Hospital for treatment. He said:

Police are investigating a theft of a motor vehicle loaded with shelled maize in Caledonia. The total value stolen is to be supplied. HOT DEALS:

In an unrelated incident, a 25-year-old man was arrested in Harare for kidnapping, robbery and impersonation after he, together with an accomplice, abducted and robbed an unnamed victim in Graniteside while claiming to be CIO operatives. The ZRP confirmed the crimes via their X page saying:

Police in Harare have arrested Cephas Nyamajiwa (25) for kidnapping, robbery and impersonation. The suspect together with his accomplice, only identified as Manyerere, forced the victim into their motor vehicle, a Toyota Chaser, registration number ADE 2313, on 06/04/24 at a bus stop along Seke Road in Graniteside. The suspects introduced themselves as members of the ZRP and President’s Office before attacking the victim and stealing US$600 cash. The victim was dumped at Chikwanha Shopping Centre, Chitungwiza. Swift reaction by the police after a report was made by the victim led to the arrest of Cephas Nyamajiwa and the recovery of the suspects’ getaway vehicle and a pair of handcuffs.

Last month, a 42-year-old man from Glendale, Mazowe was ordered to pay a fine of US$300 by the Karoi Magistrates’ Court for impersonation.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on December 6, 2023, the accused person arrived at the Chirundu border post driving a South African-registered Toyota Hilux.

He then presented a Temporary Import Permit (TIP) to a Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) revenue supervisor.

However, the supervisor noticed that the TIP was not issued in the accused person’s name, as legally required.

When questioned about the irregularity, the accused person asserted that he was an undercover operative from the Central Intelligence Organization (CIO). He said he was investigating politicians.

The supervisor was not convinced by the accused person’s story. A thorough inquiry revealed that the man was not a legitimate public officer.

Instead, he had assumed a false identity, attempting to exploit his supposed undercover status.

The case was brought before the Karoi Magistrates’ Court. The court found the accused person guilty of impersonation.

As a result, he was sentenced to 7 months of imprisonment. However, 3 months of the sentence were suspended, provided he paid a fine of US$300. An additional 4 months were suspended for five years.

Impersonating a public official is a criminal offence under the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Section 179 of the Criminal Law Code states that any person who, with the intention of obtaining an advantage (either for themselves or someone else), impersonates a police officer, peace officer, or public official, commits the offence of impersonation.

The act of impersonation involves falsely assuming the role of an official to gain an advantage or instil fear. Here is what the law says on impersonation:

179 Impersonating police officer, peace officer or public official (1) Any person who, for the purpose of obtaining any advantage, whether for himself or herself or for some other person, impersonates a police officer, peace officer or public official shall be guilty of impersonating a police officer, peace officer or public official, as the case may be, and liable (a) in a case where the accused impersonated a peace officer or police officer, to a fine not exceeding level ten or imprisonment for a period not exceeding five years or both; (b) in any other case, to a fine not exceeding level six or imprisonment for a period not exceeding one year or both. (2) Where a person is accused of impersonating a police officer, peace officer or public official acting under an enactment which makes such impersonation a crime, such person shall be charged under that enactment and not under subsection (1).

