SRC Allows Themba Gorimbo To Wear Zim National Colours In UFC Competitions
Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) athlete Themba “The Answer” Gorimbo has thanked the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) for allowing him to wear the national flag during his competitive matches.
Posting on X, Gorimbo also thanked all stakeholders involved in convincing the SRC to allow him to wear national colours. He wrote:
I am truly grateful and happy my voice been heard and I get to have my country flag on my fight kit going forward. This is big. As an athlete in @ufc it feels good to see your country’s flag on your gear.This is part of the story & history. Thank you to everyone who played part.Feedback
Gorimbo shared a letter dated April 11, 2024, addressed to him by SRC chairman Gerald Mlotshwa advising him that his request had been granted. Reads the letter:
I make reference to your application for approval to wear national colours when representing Zimbabwe (as a Mixed Martial Arts athlete) dated 22 February 2024.
HOT DEALS:
itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,
itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99
itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99
itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93
Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.
WhatsApp: 0783 450 793
The Sports and Recreation Commission is pleased to advise that the Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Hon. Kirsty Coventry, has authorized you to wear the national colours of Zimbabwe during Mixed Martial Arts competitions and related events.
The approved colours are as presented in your application, above. Kindly note that any change in the kit will require our prior approval.
The SRC wishes you all the success in your sporting endeavours.
In February this year, Gorimbo criticised the Minister of Sport, Arts, Recreation and Culture Kirsty Coventry, stating that he no longer looked up to her.
He said Coventry was the worst Sports Minister ever and blamed her for the poor state of sports in the country.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals