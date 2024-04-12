SRC Allows Themba Gorimbo To Wear Zim National Colours In UFC Competitions

Gorimbo shared a letter dated April 11, 2024, addressed to him by SRC chairman Gerald Mlotshwa advising him that his request had been granted. Reads the letter:

I make reference to your application for approval to wear national colours when representing Zimbabwe (as a Mixed Martial Arts athlete) dated 22 February 2024.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793 The Sports and Recreation Commission is pleased to advise that the Minister of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, Hon. Kirsty Coventry, has authorized you to wear the national colours of Zimbabwe during Mixed Martial Arts competitions and related events. The approved colours are as presented in your application, above. Kindly note that any change in the kit will require our prior approval. The SRC wishes you all the success in your sporting endeavours.

In February this year, Gorimbo criticised the Minister of Sport, Arts, Recreation and Culture Kirsty Coventry, stating that he no longer looked up to her.

He said Coventry was the worst Sports Minister ever and blamed her for the poor state of sports in the country.

