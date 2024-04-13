POTRAZ Sets New Telecoms Tariffs In ZiG Currency

6 minutes ago Sat, 13 Apr 2024 05:28:09 GMT

The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) has set new tariffs for the telecommunications industry in the new Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency.

According to the Chronicle, POTRAZ has set voice tariffs for mobile network operators at ZiG 0.0098 per second with Data now selling at ZiG 0.0928 per megabyte while SMS now costs ZiG 0.1207 per SMS.

The new ZiG tariffs, which were set following a stakeholder engagement meeting convened by POTRAZ in Harare last week, reflect an estimated 80 per cent adjustment in the local tariffs.

