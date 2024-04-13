School Heads, Teachers Warned Over Holiday Lessons
School authorities allowing extra lessons to be conducted at their institutions during this April holiday risk disciplinary action being taken against them.
This was said by Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education (MoPSE) communications and advocacy director, Taungana Ndoro, on Friday, April 12.
Posting on X, Ndoro said the ban on vacation school during this holiday is still in place, adding that school authorities should allow learners to rest. Said Ndoro:
The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education emphasizes compliance with the directive regarding Vacation School during the April holiday.
Schools that violate this directive may face appropriate disciplinary measures. It is crucial to prioritize the well-being and independent learning of pupils during this break.
The Secretary for Primary and Secondary Education, Chris Mhike, issued the directive banning vacation school classes towards the end of the 2024 First Term. He said:
The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education acknowledges the conduct of teaching and learning in all schools which went seamlessly during the first term of the year, fully embracing the 56 days set aside for that process.
The dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment to educating and nurturing the young minds of our pupils have not gone unnoticed.
The creativity and passion brought about by all our teachers in the classrooms that made learning engaging, interactive and inspiring for our pupils is commended and the Ministry remains grateful.
The Ministry notes with appreciation the requests that have been received from some of its sectors to allow for the uptake of the Vacation School for examination classes of Grade 7, Ordinary and Advanced level during this April holiday.
Having consulted widely on the matter and taking cognisant of the fact that the school term had no disturbances at all to the teaching and learning programme, therefore, authority is NOT GRANTED that schools facilitate a Vacation School during the April school holidays for the Grade 7, Ordinary and Advanced level candidates, as well as for the non-examinations classes.
Pupils need this holiday break to rest and engage in independent learning where need be, including utilisation of the Zimbabwe Learning Passport amongst other alternative learning strategies.
We all look forward to the resumption of the second term set to begin on the 7th of May, 2024.
However, a report by The Manica Post on Friday indicated that several schools in Manicaland Province are conducting normal lessons in defiance of the government directive.
According to the report, vacation lessons are ongoing at schools such as Baring Primary School, Dangamvura Primary School, Murahwa Primary School and Rock of Ages.
While some schools reportedly had Forms Four, Five and Six classes, others had the whole stream of learners in class for the usual day-to-day lessons.
Parents and guardians are being asked to pay US$1 per day per learner at primary school, and US$10 per subject for those in secondary schools.
Some of the private schools are charging as much as US$20 per subject for secondary school learners due to increased enrolment after some public schools heeded the Government directive.
An authority at a private school in Mutare who spoke to The Manica Post on condition of anonymity said they ignored the Government directive to prepare their learners for the forthcoming Cambridge examinations.
More: Pindula News