School Heads, Teachers Warned Over Holiday Lessons

Schools that violate this directive may face appropriate disciplinary measures. It is crucial to prioritize the well-being and independent learning of pupils during this break.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education emphasizes compliance with the directive regarding Vacation School during the April holiday.

The Secretary for Primary and Secondary Education, Chris Mhike, issued the directive banning vacation school classes towards the end of the 2024 First Term. He said:

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education acknowledges the conduct of teaching and learning in all schools which went seamlessly during the first term of the year, fully embracing the 56 days set aside for that process.

The dedication, hard work, and unwavering commitment to educating and nurturing the young minds of our pupils have not gone unnoticed.

The creativity and passion brought about by all our teachers in the classrooms that made learning engaging, interactive and inspiring for our pupils is commended and the Ministry remains grateful.

The Ministry notes with appreciation the requests that have been received from some of its sectors to allow for the uptake of the Vacation School for examination classes of Grade 7, Ordinary and Advanced level during this April holiday.

Having consulted widely on the matter and taking cognisant of the fact that the school term had no disturbances at all to the teaching and learning programme, therefore, authority is NOT GRANTED that schools facilitate a Vacation School during the April school holidays for the Grade 7, Ordinary and Advanced level candidates, as well as for the non-examinations classes.

Pupils need this holiday break to rest and engage in independent learning where need be, including utilisation of the Zimbabwe Learning Passport amongst other alternative learning strategies.

We all look forward to the resumption of the second term set to begin on the 7th of May, 2024.