Two Women Arrested For Harbouring Witnesses In Madzibaba Ishmael's Alleged Crimes
Two female members of an apostolic sect led by Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa on Thursday appeared in court facing trafficking charges, reported ZimLive.
The two, Danai Tigere (56), and Veronica Chitanda (40), were allegedly caught harbouring nine females believed to be key witnesses in the case which resulted in the arrest of Madzibaba Ishmael recently.
Tigere and Chitanda appeared before Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei and were not asked to plead. They were granted US$50 each.
They were back in court on Friday, April 12, for bail application in the other case.
Prosecuting, Anesu Chirenje said that on March 13 this year, Chokurongerwa and seven accomplices were arrested by the police for contravening the Burial and Cremation Act and Children’s Act at Plot number 6 Lily Farm in Nyabira.
He further alleged that on March 28, police received information that the two were hiding victims suspected to be from Chokurongerwa’s sect house number 40 Ngamera Street, Mufakose Harare. Said the State prosecutor:
On March 29, at 3 AM, a raid was conducted at Tigere’s residence where Previous Zogara, 20, Precious Tichaona, 20, Memory Matanga, 19, Rulendo Chimuti, 24, Vimbai Mufani, 21, Melody Chirinda, 20, Nomusa Tichaona, 18, and two minors were rescued by the police.
When questioned, the pair could not provide a satisfactory explanation on why they were keeping the nine.
More: Pindula News