Two Women Arrested For Harbouring Witnesses In Madzibaba Ishmael's Alleged Crimes

5 minutes ago Sat, 13 Apr 2024 09:00:35 GMT

Two female members of an apostolic sect led by Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa on Thursday appeared in court facing trafficking charges, reported ZimLive.

The two, Danai Tigere (56), and Veronica Chitanda (40), were allegedly caught harbouring nine females believed to be key witnesses in the case which resulted in the arrest of Madzibaba Ishmael recently.

Tigere and Chitanda appeared before Harare magistrate Donald Ndirowei and were not asked to plead. They were granted US$50 each.

Feedback