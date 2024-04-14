Iran Launches 300 Missile and Drones on Israel

Iran launched an attack on Israel on Saturday night as a response to Israel’s attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria on 1 April. The attack on Israel was anticipated with country on high alert.

According to Israel, Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles.

The Israeli military said cruise missiles and drones were mostly intercepted outside Israeli airspace, by both the military itself and also countries supporting Israel, chiefly the USA. Israel is also supported by Britain and France amoung other Western countries.