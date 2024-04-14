Iran Launches 300 Missile and Drones on Israel
Iran launched an attack on Israel on Saturday night as a response to Israel’s attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus, Syria on 1 April. The attack on Israel was anticipated with country on high alert.
According to Israel, Iran launched more than 300 drones and missiles.
The Israeli military said cruise missiles and drones were mostly intercepted outside Israeli airspace, by both the military itself and also countries supporting Israel, chiefly the USA. Israel is also supported by Britain and France amoung other Western countries.
According to Al Jazeera, explosions were heard in cities across Israel and air raid sirens sounded in more than 720 locations as Israeli forces took down the drones and missiles with interceptors.
According to the Israeli military, there was only a “small number of hits”, including at a base in southern Israel, “where minor damage was caused to infrastructure”.
Said Israel’s Defence Minister Yoav Gallant:
“Together with the United States and additional partners, we managed to defend the territory of the State of Israel. Very little damage was caused – this is the result of the IDF’s impressive operations,”
Said US President Joe Biden:
“Iran and its proxies operating out of Yemen, Syria and Iraq launched an unprecedented air attack against military facilities in Israel. We helped Israel take down nearly all [of them].
Biden cut short a trip to return to the White House following the launch of the missiles and reportedly after speaking to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “tomorrow I will convene my fellow G7 leaders to co-ordinate a united diplomatic response to Iran’s brazen attack”.
UN Secretary General António Guterres issued a statement strongly condemning the attack by Iran.
Iran’s mission to the UN has said that considers the matter of Israel’s raid on its embassy in Syria “concluded” and that there will be a “considerably more severe” response “should the Israeli regime make another mistake”.