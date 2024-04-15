Pindula|Search Pindula
PSL 2024 Matchday 7 Fixtures: Bosso Dates Gamecocks, Chiefs Host Simba Bhora

4 minutes agoMon, 15 Apr 2024 13:58:25 GMT
Bulawayo giants Highlanders host cross-town rivals Chicken Inn on Matchday 7 in the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Bosso, who have collected 14 points from six matches, will seek to extend their league on the top of the premiership with victory over the Gamecocks who are in fourth position with 9 points.

Ngezi Platinum Stars are away at unpredictable Hwange, Manica Diamonds host CAPS United, while Dynamos take on TelOne at Rufaro Stadium.

Below are the Matchday Seven fixtures:

Saturday, 20 April 2024

FC Platinum vs Bikita Minerals (Mandava Stadium)

ZPC Kariba vs Arenel Movers (Nyamhunga Stadium)

Greenfuel vs Herentals College (Greenfuel Arena)

Yadah vs Chegutu Pirates (Heart Stadium)

Sunday 21 April 2024

Manica Diamonds vs CAPS United (Sakubva Stadium)

Highlanders vs Chicken Inn (Barbourfields Stadium)

Hwange vs Ngezi Platinum Stars (Colliery Stadium)

Dynamos vs TelOne (Rufaro Stadium)

Bulawayo Chiefs vs Simba Bhora (Luveve Stadium)

All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time.

