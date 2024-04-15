PSL 2024 Matchday 7 Fixtures: Bosso Dates Gamecocks, Chiefs Host Simba Bhora

4 minutes ago Mon, 15 Apr 2024 13:58:25 GMT

Bulawayo giants Highlanders host cross-town rivals Chicken Inn on Matchday 7 in the 2024 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL).

Bosso, who have collected 14 points from six matches, will seek to extend their league on the top of the premiership with victory over the Gamecocks who are in fourth position with 9 points.

Ngezi Platinum Stars are away at unpredictable Hwange, Manica Diamonds host CAPS United, while Dynamos take on TelOne at Rufaro Stadium.

