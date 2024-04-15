Zimbabwean-born Lawyer Features In Universities UK’s Inspirational "100 Faces" Campaign

It includes students from around the UK and celebrates the life-changing impact higher education can have on individuals and families.

BNU’s entrant Theo, who is on his way to becoming a barrister, is an exemplar of why widening access is so important.

Mukamuri was born in Harare, Zimbabwe, into a family our four children. His family struggled financially during his childhood and he recalls finding school difficult.

Mukamuri said he felt a draw to a career in law from a young age but recalls feeling discouraged from pursuing education. Reads his brief biography in part:

As a young adult, Theo embarked on extensive legal research in order to represent himself and gain settled status in the United Kingdom. Upon arrival in the UK, Theo worked for a number of years as a piano tuner, but his draw towards a career in law only grew stronger.

In 2019, Mukamuri finally decided to pursue his greatest ambition and applied to Buckinghamshire New University. He said:

Despite criticism from some people due to my age, responsibilities, and having four children to look after, I was determined to pursue my dreams. Studying law was daunting, and many people had shown ambition but failed. Being the first one in my family to attend university, I felt a lot of pressure on my shoulders. While I had no blueprint alternative, I saw this as an opportunity to lead by example for my siblings and children.

A ‘Class of 2022’ graduate, Mukamuri completed his studies with a First in LLB (Hons) Law, acting as Valedictorian for his School. During his time at BNU, he co-founded the Mooting Society. Said Mukamuri:

My time at BNU was nothing short of incredible. It was a life-changing experience that transformed me into who I am today. After being out of school for over a decade, I was worried about what to expect, but from the moment I stepped onto campus I was welcomed with open arms… My journey has felt like a dream, and I credit the foundation I received at BNU and the extraordinary support from all aspects of the University.

Since departing from BNU, Theo has been admitted to The Bar of England and Wales by The Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn and is on course to fulfil his lifelong ambition of becoming a barrister.

