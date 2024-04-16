Mthwakazi Activists Seek Medical Care In South Africa After Release From Prison

Three MRP members, that is, MRP Youth Chairperson, Mongameli Mlotshwa, Maxwell Nkosi and Welcome Moyo, remained in jail (for another three months) as they had other charges.

In an interview with NewsDay, Moyo asserted that it was more prudent for party members to seek medical attention in South Africa, given that they had been branded security threats by the State. Said Moyo:

HOT DEALS:

itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,

itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99

itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99

itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93

Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

The MRP9 were labelled security threats to the State, of which seeking medical attention in Zimbabwe is not the best idea as it is also expensive. The medical examination was also necessary considering the prison conditions and risks associated with Zimbabwe prisons, part of which was their clothing management and arrangement on their release. There was no medical report or status we received from the Prison Services (Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services), but the findings we have are from their current check-ups.

Ackim Ndebele, one of the MRP9, said he sustained some injuries in prison in addition to the harsh treatment they had to endure. Said Ndebele:

I was not feeling well as I had sustained some injuries during my incarceration and the harsh treatment we received after our conviction and sentencing. The few days that I have spent in South Africa have reminded me of what we all should strive to achieve, which is a society in which one can freely express themselves and where one does not have to look over their shoulder every minute of their life.

Meanwhile, Moyo said party members were funding the medical examinations. He said:

Our goal is for all members to be medically examined by the end of April. Tinos Nkomo, who had gone partially blind, will be provided with vision spectacles and will proceed to South Africa to also get a full medical examination. We also had a report concerning Mongameli Mlotshwa, who had to be assisted while inside as he also had some sight problems.

The Mthwakazi Republic Party is a political organisation established in 2014. This party is characterised as both secessionist and restorationist, aiming to establish an independent state separate from Zimbabwe while also reviving the Mthwakazi kingdom.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment