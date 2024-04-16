Police Recover Copper Cables Worth US$48 000 Stolen From A Mine

On 14th April 2024, police in Kadoma acted on received information and intercepted Donald Magaya, Onismo Magaya, Rabson Mandini and Takudzwa Mango who were travelling in two white Toyota GD6 motor vehicles registration number AFU 4025 and AGH 4138, near Ngezi Services Garage, Turf, Kadoma.

On seeing the police, the suspects’ accomplice, Kupakwashe Mutizira, fled from the scene. The police conducted a search and recovered copper cables weighing 2 572 kilograms valued at US$48 360.00. Subsequently, the four suspects were arrested.

The four suspects were interviewed and implicated Innocent Chafera as their accomplice, who was arrested while hiding in a disused mining shaft.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the outstanding suspect, Kupakwashe Mutizira who is being sought in connection with this case.

In an unrelated incident, police have launched a manhunt for a foreign national, Francis Chikopa (45) over the alleged theft of copper late last month. Asst Comm Nyathi said:

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of a foreign national, Francis Chikopa (45) who is being sought in connection with a case of theft of copper which occurred between 30th March 2024 and 31st March 2024. The suspect was driving a white Howo Sinotruk loaded with 36 tonnes of copper which was in transit from Zambia to Mozambique. He offloaded the copper at an unknown place and later dumped the truck at Macheke Business Centre, Macheke. Anyone with information to contact National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631 or WhatsApp on 0712 800 197 or report at any nearest Police station.

More: Pindula News

