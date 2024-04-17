iPad Tracker Exposes Armed Robbers Linked to Harare, Murehwa, And Shamva Heists

Prosecutors alleged that amongst the stolen property from the last complainant was an iPad which had a tracker. The tracker led to the arrest of the first accused person who implicated the rest of the accused persons.

As reported by ZimLive, the court heard that on 13 April 2024 at around 8 in the evening, the complainant, Miriam Ratisai (68) was sitting in her kitchen and she opened the kitchen door to throw out some rubbish.

Suddenly six unknown black male adults entered the house and one of them was armed with a pistol.

They allegedly used some shoelaces to tie Ratisai’s son Munashe Ratisai who was sitting in the kitchen at the time.

The gang allegedly demanded some cash before proceeding to ransack the whole house and stealing approximately US$650 which was in a satchel.

The suspects also stole three mobile phones (a Samsung, iPhone 11 and a Google Pixel) and a Lenovo laptop.

They then went outside the house where they searched a Toyota Corolla Bubble but stole nothing from it.

The gang members allegedly took the car keys with them.

Munashe Ratisai later managed to untie himself and make a report at Highlands police station. According to prosecutors, the total value stolen is US$2,350 and nothing was recovered.

The court heard that on 14 April 2024, Munashe used his mobile tracker on the stolen iPad and tracked it to house number 22676 Unit H, Seke, Chitungwiza.

Detectives found Melody Mudzimurema, 33, who is accused 1 (Chaguta)’s girlfriend, at the house. They searched the house and recovered a logic iPad, a Lenovo tablet and a CZ 9mm pistol hidden under the bed in a black satchel.

Upon further questioning, Mudzimurema said the property belonged to accused 1 who had left the home for the Harare city centre.

Detectives waited for Chaguta to return at around 7 PM, and arrested him immediately. He later implicated his other colleagues who are listed in court papers as accused 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Detectives used Chaguta to lure accused 2 to Chinhamo Trek Service Station. Accused 2 eventually arrived in a white Honda Fit registration number AES 4368 in the company of one Tinashe NFPK (alias T1).

Accused number two attempted to bolt from the vehicle and was shot in the abdomen, while T1 fled from the scene and is likely to have been shot before he disappeared in the bushes.

The arrest of the suspects led to the recovery of nine firearms which were used in the series of robberies committed in the three areas.

The accused are also linked to an armed robbery where US$142,000 was seized in Harare’s Eastlea suburb.

The suspects appeared before Harare magistrate Taurai Manuwere who did not ask them to plead. They were remanded in custody to May 2, 2024.

Anesu Chirenje appeared for the State.

