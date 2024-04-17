Majority Of European-Born Players Not Ready To Play For Warriors - Mapeza

I did my assessments and saw that some of these guys are not ready yet to play for the national team.

They (the players) had come from the UK and some people were not happy they did not play. So, they look for stories.

They have their agendas which have nothing to do with football.

At the end of the day, this is Zimbabwean football, it’s not about me. Maybe they have someone they want, who they can tell what to do and who to play. But that does not develop Zimbabwean football.

I searched for information on all these players that came here. Apart from a few, they play mostly in the Under-21s.

What I may recommend is that we start them at the Under-23 level and we develop them from there. I tell you we will have a good team in the future.

But it was like I was the problem. But what’s important is the development of Zimbabwean football more than the attacks on Mapeza or anyone.

In life, we only plan and God decides. Even if people say we don’t want Mapeza as national team coach, I don’t have a problem with that.

Whoever comes after me I will support him because what we want is Zimbabwean football.