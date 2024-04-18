4 000 Prisoners Benefit From Presidential Amnesty

In 2023, the President granted amnesty to 4 270 inmates. The latest amnesty, however, excludes those serving time for specified offences.

Specified offences are murder, treason, rape or any sexual offence, carjacking, robbery, public violence, human trafficking, unlawful possession of a firearm, contravention of the Electricity Act, contravention of the Postal and Telecommunications Act, contravention of the Public Order and Security Act/Maintenance of Peace and Order Act and any conspiracy, incitement or attempt to commit any of the offences listed above.

Speaking to The Herald, Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Meya Khanyezi, urged the beneficiaries of the amnesty to use their freedom to transform their lives as law-abiding citizens. She said:

As we celebrate the 44th anniversary of our great country’s independence tomorrow (today), let us rejoice in this great act of clemency. In due course, our correctional facilities shall witness the joyous sight of inmates embarking on their journey back home, as soon as due processes to select deserving inmates are completed. This Presidential Amnesty serves as a tangible demonstration of the Government’s commitment to the rehabilitation of our fellow citizens. It is a significant step towards building a harmonious and inclusive society, where every individual has the opportunity to contribute positively. To beneficiaries of this amnesty, we extend our warmest congratulations and encourage them to seize this fresh start as an opportunity for personal growth and transformation. This release is not only a second chance: it is an opportunity to rewrite the narrative of their lives and become productive members of society, coming from behind bars to business. We encourage them to embrace this freedom with a deep sense of responsibility and a commitment to making amends for past mistakes.

According to the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT), the total prison population in the 3rd Quarter of 2023 was 21,619, (20,997 males and 622 females). Males constituted 97.1 percent of the prison population whilst women were 2.9 percent.

The national imprisonment rate was 142 prisoners per 100,000 people. The imprisonment rate for males and females was 288 per 100,000 and 8 per 100,000, respectively.

