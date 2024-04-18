Chinese Mine Security Head Opens Fire On Illegal Miners In Filabusi

One of the miners who was shot in the shoulder had to undergo a chest drain, a procedure in which a narrow tube is inserted between the ribs to sit in the space between the lung and the chest wall. This is done to prevent the backflow of fluid from the tubing into the chest cavity.

CITE reported sources sources as saying the Chinese worker shot at the illegal miners with live ammunition, accusing them of illegally prospecting for gold in the mine. Said a source:

HOT DEALS:

itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,

itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99

itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99

itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93

Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

Police recovered 13 rounds of live ammunition but have not arrested the miner as they were engaged in talks with the Chinese embassy.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi told CITE they were still investigating the case to determine what happened. He said:

Some illegal gold miners are said to have cut the fence and entered the mine through the breather, taking some gold ore in about two sacks in the process, leading to a scuffle. Then the head of security reacted and fired some shots, but the illegal miners did not comply. The head of security then shot at four of the illegal miners who sustained injuries while the others fled.

Asked if the Chinese worker would be arrested, Nyathi said the mine was formally registered but the illegal miners committed a criminal act. He said:

There are two aspects to this case: the criminal act by the miners and the shooting incident. This is a registered mine with a valid certificate of operations and permits.

Nyathi said the 12 illegal miners, armed with machetes and other weapons, returned to the mine to attack the security officers and take away gold ore.

He said Police are conducting investigations, and will issue a detailed statement in due course.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment