Govt Excludes Bulawayo Mayor From Independence Day Celebrations Invitations
The Mayor of Bulawayo, Councillor David Coltart, says he has not been formally invited by the Government to attend the Independence Day celebrations this Thursday, 18 April.
In a message sent to councillors, Coltart said that a few weeks ago, he was invited to a Business Expo where the office of the Mayor was snubbed by the Central Government.
Coltart asserted that he was not prepared to allow the office of Mayor to be denigrated again. Reads the message:
Councillors I need to explain my position to you all regarding the Independence Day celebrations today.
Whilst a general notice has been sent out to Councillor, the office of Mayor has not been invited by Government to attend. This is a basic courtesy which should be extended to the office, not me personally as such.
I have also been advised that in recent years Mayors were snubbed at Independence Day celebrations to such an extent that they no longer attended. Whilst I hope this treatment of Mayors has ended I am not prepared to allow it to happen again.
A few weeks ago I was invited to a function – a Business Expo – where the office of Mayor was snubbed by Government at the event. I registered a protest and left. I am not prepared to allow the office of Mayor be denigrated again.
I have made sure that at events I have control over, appropriate Government officials are invited personally and I expect that the office of Mayor will be respected in a similar fashion going forward.
I am grateful that you are attending this national celebration and am with you all in spirit.
God bless Zimbabwe.
More: Pindula News