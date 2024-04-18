Govt Excludes Bulawayo Mayor From Independence Day Celebrations Invitations

Councillors I need to explain my position to you all regarding the Independence Day celebrations today.

Whilst a general notice has been sent out to Councillor, the office of Mayor has not been invited by Government to attend. This is a basic courtesy which should be extended to the office, not me personally as such.

I have also been advised that in recent years Mayors were snubbed at Independence Day celebrations to such an extent that they no longer attended. Whilst I hope this treatment of Mayors has ended I am not prepared to allow it to happen again.

A few weeks ago I was invited to a function – a Business Expo – where the office of Mayor was snubbed by Government at the event. I registered a protest and left. I am not prepared to allow the office of Mayor be denigrated again.

I have made sure that at events I have control over, appropriate Government officials are invited personally and I expect that the office of Mayor will be respected in a similar fashion going forward.

I am grateful that you are attending this national celebration and am with you all in spirit.

God bless Zimbabwe.