Three Killed As Ford Ranger Vehicle Overturns In Kadoma
Three people were injured while another person was injured when a Ford Ranger twin cab with three passengers on board veered off the road before overturning and landing on its wheels in Kadoma, the ZRP has said.
In a statement, Police said the accident occurred at the 166-kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road around 11 AM on Independence Day. The ZRP said:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 166-kilometre peg along Harare-Bulawayo Road on 18/04/24 at around 1100 hours in which three people were killed whilst one person was injured.Feedback
A Ford Ranger twin cab with three passengers on board veered off the road before overturning and landing on its wheels.
The bodies of the victims were taken to Kadoma General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured is admitted at the same hospital.
An average of five people die on Zimbabwean roads every day through road traffic accidents which happen every 15 minutes.
This was said by the Traffic Safety Council of Zimbabwe (TSCZ) Chief Executive Officer, Munesu Munodawafa when he recently appeared before parliament’s portfolio committee on Transport and Infrastructural Development.
He also said on average, 38 people are injured in accidents daily.
More: Pindula News
