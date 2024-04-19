Ukraine Claims It Shot Down A Russian Strategic Bomber

7 minutes ago Fri, 19 Apr 2024 11:40:03 GMT

Ukraine’s air force claimed it shot down a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber for the first time on Friday. The warplane is capable of carrying long-range missiles used to attack Ukrainian cities, reported The Strait Times.

However, the Russian defence ministry said the strategic bomber had crashed in Russia’s southern Stavropol region, hundreds of kilometres from Ukrainian-controlled territory.

It said the crash appeared to have been caused by a technical malfunction as the warplane returned to base after carrying out a combat mission.

