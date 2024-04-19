Zimbabwean Woman Kills Hubby In South Africa, Vanishes With Lobola Money

Davison said Moreblessing poured hot cooking oil on his brother before stealing 31 000 Rand and US$800 that her husband was saving to pay her bride price. After the attack, she fled from their home. Said Davison:

My brother died due to the serious injuries he sustained after being scalded with cooking oil. What hurts most is that Nyakunu did not inform us that our brother was in hospital. HOT DEALS:

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793 Instead, each time we called him or her, she would answer the calls and pretend as if everything was fine. Each time my sister who is also in South Africa called looking for Moses, Nyakunu would tell her that he (Moses) was at home, while she was at work.

He said they only got to know that their brother was in the hospital five days after his admission when a well-wisher who had ferried him to the hospital phoned their sister. He said:

When my sister got there, she was immediately told by the hospital authorities that Moses was supposed to be put on a life-support system, and we had to run around looking for money for him to receive medical attention. At that time, Moses was still talking, and he told our sister that he had 31,000 Rand and US$800 at home. He said the money was meant to pay for Nyakunu’s bride price. He once told me about his savings, and we were planning to visit the Nyakunu family to settle some of the lobola arrears.

Davison added that when their sister went to Moses’ home, it was deserted and the money was nowhere to be found.

Separation and then Reunion

Davison said his brother Moses, and Morebelssing separated when they were still in Zimbabwe, and they were surprised to hear that they were cohabitating in South Africa. He said:

My brother and Nyakunu had a child together while they were still staying in Bvirindi Village under Chief Zimunya back then. They, however, parted ways and we were surprised to hear that he was cohabiting with her when he migrated to South Africa. They both came back home and he paid part of the bride price for her. Up until now, we never heard of any altercation between them. They appeared the most perfect couple to us. We were shocked to hear of this tragedy. My brother told our sister before he was put on life support that Nyakunu had scalded him because she wanted to use the lobola money for something else. After scalding him, neighbours rushed him to the hospital. She disappeared with the money. Up to now, South African police are looking for her because she committed a heinous crime.

The family says it has in its possession WhatsApp messages and audio sent between the couple hours before the fight.

In the chats, Nyakunu said that she wanted to use the money for something else, and Moses had to give it to her and look for the lobola money later.

A Moody and Violent Person

Moreblessing’s mother, Mbuya Loveness Nyakunu, told The Manica Post that her daughter is a moody and violent person. She said:

I do not want to lie, Moreblessing is a violent person and always clashed with her sisters, but we never thought that things would come to this. We never thought she would murder her husband and I was shocked when I heard of this sad development. I passed out and had to be rushed to the clinic where I was resuscitated. When my daughter last called me, she said she had an altercation with her husband and he was admitted to hospital. Since then, her phones have been off and we cannot reach her. What she has done has left us in a big mess. I do not know how we will be able to raise the money that the Mtukwa family wants for the body to be repatriated to Zimbabwe.

Urgent Appeal For Help

The Mutukwa family is now appealing to well-wishers to help them raise 27 000 Rand required for the repatriation of the deceased’s body for burial. Said Davison:

27 000 Rand is what is needed in total, and as a family, we have managed to raise 10 000 Rand. Had she not stolen the money, we would have been able to bring back home our loved one and lay him to his final resting place. We are unable to do that at the moment. We are appealing to Zimbabwe, family and friends to help us so that our brother’s remains are brought home.

For assistance, Davison Mtukwa can be contacted at +263774411748.

Those willing to help with cash can also send money to Davison’s EcoCash US$ account on that same number.

More: Pindula News

