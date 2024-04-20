Bhutisi, Kapfupi, Kedha, MaVery Very Gifted Toyota Aquas By Chivayo

Bhutisi, whose real is Admire Kuzhangaira, is a well-known figure in entertainment circles. He gained popularity after his humorous 2014 skit titled “Boys DzeTonaz,” popularly known as “Hatiuyi Ikoko,” went viral on social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp.

In a post on social media on 28 March this year, Bhutisi told Chivayo that he worked with other artistes in the run-up to the August 2023 general elections to create content promoting ZANU PF. He said:

Kwaziwai Madzibaba Sir Wicknell Thank you nekusimudzira vekwedu. Video yandaisa pazasi apa imwe yema video 15 atakaita nevamwe vangu vaviri towards the 2023 General Election tichisimbisa musangano we ZanuPf. Pamba pandinoroja paitova pa studio during that time, thanx to landlord anonzwisisa. Tati muzivewo kuti taka mhanya mhanya kugadzira imwe ye content yaizotenderedzwa nema bloggers amakatenda nguva yapfuura. Ndichakanda mamwe mabasa andakabata kubva 2019 to present day. Bhutisi ndiro rebasa. Samazuva ose tamirira kusekwa nenyika.

Kapfupi, whose real name is Freddy Manjalima, is a famous comedian and musician. He recently begged for a car from Chivayo, posting on social media:

Hello Baba Sir wicknell chivhayo Zita rangu ndonzi Freddy manjalima kapfupi. Sekutaura kwaBaba Zakaria handipo kutongera vapfumi asi I’m was wondering why you left me behind the gifts that you gave to those who supported ZANU PF rallies party iniwo mandiregererawo pavamwe mukuru. All rallies held in Epworth I was there supporting ZANU PF ndiri mwana wesangano re ZANU PF kana kwaPresident ndakatombosvikako na Manager wangu Shugeta anogarokurumbidzai zvikuru nebasa ramunoita kubva musi wekutanga. Musazomukanganwawo Baba. Ndinomuda musangano zvekudaro handitye or kunyara nebato rangu Vanhu vese vanotozviziwa kuti Ndiri we ZANU. Tioneiwo baba chero dzamatipa tinotambira hedu. Nyangwe song anoshandiswa kumaradio stations as a jingle ya Amai ye Angel of Hope tisu takaita ne team yangu Ende ndicharamba ndichitsigira Musangano we ZANU kusvika Jesu wadzoka pano Pasi Ndinotenda .

MaVeryVery, also known as Wilson Masakadze, is a comedian who has gained popularity for his hilarious skits and jokes. His content covers a variety of topics, including wrong turns, prayers, and funerals.

Kedha, whose real name is Rolland Lunga, gained recognition through his involvement in the comedy show P.O. Box Reloaded and his work with the organization P.O. Box which he co-founded P.O. Box alongside Bhutisi and Lucky Aaroni.

