I Will Be The First Zimbabwean Billionaire Under 45 - Chivayo

Inini ndinochengetwa netsanaguro dzekuMasowe. I have received several prophecies over my life and one which stands out is that I am going to be a billionaire. Ndakanorara mugomo kwaMurehwa praying for the fulfilment of this prophecy and it is coming to pass. I was, however, strictly advised nemweya kuti ndisazofa ndakasiya kubetsera vanhu.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793 So I will never stop helping people as this will also open my blessings in becoming the youngest billionaire in Zimbabwe. I look forward to another interview very soon when I become the first billionaire in Zimbabwe under the age of 45.

Chivayo said that his donations come from personal savings and other earnings, emphasizing that his generous giving will not deplete his deep pockets. He said:

So it is from my personal savings and other earnings that I can choose to be generous and undertake various charitable work. What I have been blessed with to this day is not of my own abilities, but by the grace of God. Blessing other people through what I have been given by God can never deplete or dent my pocket. Showing love is like sowing seeds in a field. You reap a hundred-fold when the field eventually bears fruit. So long as ndichipfeka nguwo chena, Baba Johane varinyenyedzi yangu, handichoboke, hazviite.

Chivayo said he is not bothered when people insult him on social media. He said:

I have over the years developed a thick skin, semughetto boy wekuChitungwiza and I am not affected at all by pejorative reactions to my public standing.

Over the years, several public figures, among them Philip Chiyangwa and the late Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure have made it a habit to show off their money. However, Chivayo seems to have raised the bar higher.

He has given away Mercedes-Benz vehicles to the likes of Jah Prayzah, Jah Master, Suluman Chimbetu, Alick Macheso, and Sandra Ndebele.

