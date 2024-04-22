81 000 Ballot Papers Printed For Mt Pleasant, Harare East By-elections - Silaigwana

A total of forty-two thousand, three hundred (42 300) National Assembly ballot papers for Mount Pleasant Constituency and a total of thirty-eight thousand, eight hundred and fifty (38 850) for Harare East Constituency have been printed for the by-elections.

The candidates for the Mt Pleasant constituency are George Mashavave (ZANU PF), Brian Ticky, and Nason Mamuse who are both independents.

HOT DEALS:

itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,

itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99

itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99

itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93

Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

Kiven Mutimbanyoka (ZANU PF) and Ropafadzo Cynthia Cheza (Independent) are vying for the Harare East seat.

David Chitimbe of Changu Chimuti Chakapinda Chapinda (CCCC), who intended to run for the Harare East seat, failed to raise the required US$1,000 nomination fees.

The two seats fell vacant following the resignation from Parliament of Fadzayi Mahere and Allan Markham who had both been elected on the CCC ticket in the August 2023 harmonised elections.

Mahere represented the Mount Pleasant Constituency and submitted her resignation letter on January 29, 2024.

Markham, who was a Member of Parliament for the Harare East Constituency, resigned on January 31, 2024.

The two MPs resigned in solidarity with Nelson Chamisa, who had abruptly quit CCC a few days earlier claiming that the party had been infiltrated by ZANU PF.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment