ZINASU Threatens To Shut Down Universities

The Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU) on Monday threatened to shut down universities and colleges if the Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Ministry turns down its request for dialogue over the various challenges faced by students.

ZINASU has condemned what it terms “out of reach” tuition fees and has requested talks with the ministry to prevent further drop-outs.

Emmanuel Sitima, the ZINASU president, on Monday, addressed students at ministry offices where he expressed frustration over the refusal of authorities to dialogue. He said (via NewsDay):

