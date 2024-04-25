19 Malawian Nationals Fined For Immigration Violations

6 minutes ago Thu, 25 Apr 2024 16:31:06 GMT

Nineteen (19) Malawian nationals who were intercepted in Harare aboard a bus en route to South Africa were each fined US$50 for violating the country’s immigration laws.

According to The Sunday Mail, Steven Chipapi and 18 others will be imprisoned for 10 days if they fail to pay the fines.

The Malawian nationals pleaded guilty to the charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate, Caroline Matanga, charged with entering Zimbabwe without permits.

