19 Malawian Nationals Fined For Immigration Violations
Nineteen (19) Malawian nationals who were intercepted in Harare aboard a bus en route to South Africa were each fined US$50 for violating the country’s immigration laws.
According to The Sunday Mail, Steven Chipapi and 18 others will be imprisoned for 10 days if they fail to pay the fines.
The Malawian nationals pleaded guilty to the charges when they appeared before Harare magistrate, Caroline Matanga, charged with entering Zimbabwe without permits.
Prosecuting, Mandirasa Chigumira stated that on April 23, the police received information that some illegal migrants were at Virtue Trade fuel station in Southlea Park, Harare.
Police officers proceeded to the fuel station where they found the 19 aboard a JKN Logistics bus (AGL1978) and requested to see their travelling documents.
The court heard that fifteen of them produced Malawian temporary travelling documents while the remaining four were undocumented.
Meanwhile, twenty-three (23) other Malawian immigrants who were staying in Mbare are expected to appear at the Harare Magistrates Court facing similar charges.
More: Pindula News