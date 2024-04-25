Mai Titi Daughter’s Ex-boyfriend Begs Police Commissioner To Clear His Name

Rubaya said investigations should start with Fifi for admitting to the crime of recording, keeping and distributing the intimate images.

Mhaka also denied receiving the nude images or distributing them and has submitted his cellphone to the police for cyber examination in a bid to prove his innocence.

HOT DEALS:

itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,

itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99

itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99

itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93

Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

He argues that Fifi’s cell phone will answer all the contentious questions including who she sent the images to.

Rubaya avered that it is only after Fifi’s mobile is examined that it can be established whether she indeed sent the images to Mhaka or not. He said:

He (Mhaka) further asserts that instead of just examining his mobile handset only, the Police Cyber experts should also examine the complainant’s mobile phone to ascertain if there is any trace of evidence that she once sent those alleged leaked photos to the accused person. Our client is of the firm view that there are people who might have accessed the complainant’s nude pictures and not him.

In the letter to Matanga, Mhaka also alleged that several bloggers online have claimed that the teenage girl has an OnlyFans account.

OnlyFans is a British subscription-based video-on-demand service and social media network that allows content creators to upload videos, mainly pornography. The intimate content posted on the site is on a pay-per-view basis. Said Rubaya:

There is also a possibility of the complainant herself publishing her own nude pictures for some other reasons which might include for popularity purposes. These are probable possibilities that should be investigated. It has also come to our client’s attention that there are bloggers who have claimed that the complainant had subscribed to a pornographic site known as Onlyfans wherein alleged content creators upload their content to the site and their fans follow them for a fee. If it is true that she was one of the content creators on that pornographic site there is a real possibility that that’s where her nude pictures might have been extracted by some of her followers resulting in the leakage. We humbly implore and entrust you to consider this possibility in your investigations.

The letter also says when Mhaka was arrested, Mai Titi accused one Patricia Jeke or Patricia Jack of leaking her daughter’s pictures.

Rubaya asserted that this casts doubt and warrants further investigation, given that even the complainants themselves are uncertain about the source of the leaked images.

On his initial appearance, Mhaka asked the police to arrest his ex-girlfriend for capturing and keeping nude pictures on her mobile phone.

Mhaka is due to appear in court for his routine remand this week.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment