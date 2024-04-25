Mnangagwa Reassigns Ministers, Appoints Deputy Ministers

Mnangagwa moved Daniel Garwe from the National Housing and Social Amenities Ministry to head the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

Tsholotsho South legislator Musa Ncube was appointed Deputy Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities while Headman Moyo was appointed Deputy Minister of Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs.

Deputy Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities Yeukai Simbanegavi was also reassigned to become the Deputy Minister of Energy and Power Development.

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono, known for his investigative work, opined that the recent reassignments and appointments bear a striking resemblance to the events that unfolded during the final years of the late former president Robert Mugabe’s tenure. He wrote on social media:

This reminded me of Robert Mugabe’s worst, ruinous, and final years in power. He was now rearranging the chairs on his sinking Titanic before it struck the iceberg in November 2017. In a country with renowned intellects, it is tragic that some of Mnangagwa’s cabinet ministers occupy seats at the national table. These must be Zimbabwe’s worst years in terms of political leadership, it is just a painfully sorry soap opera to watch. Without a competent opposition in place, the country’s ship is simply being pushed sideways and backwards by the ocean’s winds.

In November 2017, Zimbabwe’s military launched an unexpected coup and named it Operation Restore Legacy.

Mugabe eventually resigned as Zimbabwe’s president after nearly four decades in office, following negotiations and the threat of impeachment.

