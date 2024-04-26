Air Zimbabwe Embraces ZiG Currency

This move reflects our commitment to adapt to the evolving financial landscape and offer our stakeholders convenient payment options.

As we integrate Zimbabwe Gold currency into our payment systems, we are finalizing the process for its acceptance on our online payment platform.

We understand the importance of providing seamless and secure online transactions, and we are working diligently to ensure that this option is available to our valued customers.

Air Zimbabwe remains dedicated to providing excellent service to our passengers while embracing innovative solutions that benefit both our customers and the economy.

We appreciate the continued support of our stakeholders as we navigate these changes together.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) introduced the ZiG currency on April 5 with businesses, especially supermarkets, recording a huge jump in daily sales.

The currency is backed by gold, which means its value is tied to the precious metal.

More: Pindula News

