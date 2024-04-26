Chamisa Responds To VP Chiwenga "Cattle Herder" Comments
Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has responded to ZANU PF’s second secretary and vice president Constantino Chiwenga’s remarks that he is politically immature and should learn to work with others.
Addressing ZANU PF supporters at a rally at Chikurubi Damview on Sunday, Chiwenga said Chamisa’s “job is to herd cattle”, adding that the opposition politician should shun individualism.
Subtly reacting to Chiwenga on X, Chamisa chose to be diplomatic and referred to the biblical David and Goliath story. Said Chamisa:
IT’S GAME ON…Do you know that the giant Goliath was defeated by David the goat herder and a mere shepherd?? #Godisinit.
Speaking at a ZANU PF rally to drum up support for the party’s candidate in the Harare East by-election set for Saturday, 27 April, Chiwenga said:
He came with CCC and said ‘Mukomana Ngapinde achipinda kupi? His job is to herd cattle. I’m not saying he should herd cattle, but I’m saying he should grow up and work with others.
If you have ambition, you must be in a party that advances the needs and will of the people. If you want to be in politics, work with others and shun individualism.
Chamisa in January this year quit CCC, just two years after the party’s formation, accusing ZANU PF of infiltrating the opposition party.
Political observers say the opposition in its current form cannot challenge ZANU PF. Reports suggest that some ruling party members are pushing for the scrapping of presidential term limits to enable Mnangagwa to run for a third presidential term.
Chamisa has been accused of indivualism after he sidelined key party figures such as Tendai Biti, Welshman Ncube, and Thokozani Khupe, thereby weakening CCC.
More: Pindula News