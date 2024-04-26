E-Creator Director, Trymore Tapfumaneyi, Granted US$1 000 Bail

6 minutes ago Fri, 26 Apr 2024 05:58:28 GMT

Trymore Tapfumaneyi, one of the directors of e-Creator, a suspected Ponzi scheme that allegedly defrauded thousands of people of over US$1 million, has been granted US$1 000 bail by a Harare magistrate after spending seven months in remand prison.

As reported by The Herald, Tapfumaneyi was finally granted bail by Harare regional magistrate Donald Ndirowei.

His alleged accomplices, Chinese national Zhao Jiaotong and the other director, Justin Kuchekenya, are still in custody pending trial.

