E-Creator Director, Trymore Tapfumaneyi, Granted US$1 000 Bail
Trymore Tapfumaneyi, one of the directors of e-Creator, a suspected Ponzi scheme that allegedly defrauded thousands of people of over US$1 million, has been granted US$1 000 bail by a Harare magistrate after spending seven months in remand prison.
As reported by The Herald, Tapfumaneyi was finally granted bail by Harare regional magistrate Donald Ndirowei.
His alleged accomplices, Chinese national Zhao Jiaotong and the other director, Justin Kuchekenya, are still in custody pending trial.
Zhao and Kuchekenya, however, intend to apply for bail this Friday using the argument of changed circumstances.
Allegations are that in January 2023, Zhao created an online investment Ponzi scheme called e-Creator.
HOT DEALS:
itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,
itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99
itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99
itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93
Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.
WhatsApp: 0783 450 793
On 07 February 2023, and in connivance with Tapfumaneyi, Justin Kuchekenya, Billy Thomas Syedou, Abraham Mutambu and others who are still at large, Zhao allegedly registered a company with the Zimbabwean Registrar of Companies styled e-Creator Electronic Commerce (Private) Limited under company registration number 2853/23, with its offices in room 15 and 16 on the 10th Floor of Joina City, Harare.
It is further alleged that Zhao went on to launch the company as an online e-commerce operator. Zhao allegedly took deposits from thousands of people who never had returns on their investments.
More: Pindula News