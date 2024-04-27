11 Out Of 16 Victims Of Beatrice Kombi Accident Identified

The death toll has risen to 16 after one of the 29 injured victims passed on whilst admitted at Chitungwiza Hospital.

Police investigations have established that the accident occurred after an Adolph haulage truck with no passengers on board, which was travelling towards Harare, hit a VW Polo vehicle from behind. The VW polo vehicle was travelling towards Harare with no passengers on board.

As a result, the haulage truck veered off the road to the oncoming lane and was involved in a head-on collision with a Mercedes Benz Sprinter which was travelling towards Chivhu with 44 passengers on board.

The passengers were members of Angels Family Apostolic Church who were on their way to Makumumavi Shrine, Chivhu.

The injured victims are admitted at Chitungwiza Hospital, whilst the bodies of the victims were conveyed to Chivhu General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

The names of the 11 deceased persons are:

Joyce Mudzinzwa, a female adult aged 44 of 14444 Overspill, Epworth, Harare.

Kelly Kwenda, a female juvenile aged 3 of 146 Epworth Harare.

Elisha Jack, a male juvenile aged 6 of 1794 Overspill, Epworth, Harare.

Elija Jack Tawananyasha, a male juvenile aged 5 of 1794 Overspill, Epworth, Harare.

Ezra Jack, a male infant aged 1 year 1 month of 1794 Overspill, Epworth, Harare.

Prudence Mahachi, a female adult aged 31 years 1794 Overspill, Epworth, Harare.

Talent Rangwa, a female aged 23 years of 20278, Overspill, Epworth, Harare.

Leeroy Kido, a male juvenile aged 8 of 20278 Overspill, Epworth, Harare.

Lloyd Kido, a male juvenile aged 4 of 20278 Overspill, Epworth, Harare.

Elmod Ncube, a male adult aged 18 of 20278 Overspill, Epworth Harare.

Decision Maizivei, a male adult aged 26 of Madheu Village, Chief Nyashanu, Buhera.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi said the remaining five victims are yet to be identified by their next of kin. He added:

The Zimbabwe Republic Police reiterates that motorists should be observant on the roads and observe stipulated speed limits. Above all, drivers are implored to abide by road rules and regulations to safeguard human lives.

