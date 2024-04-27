Kenyan President William Ruto In Zimbabwe To Officially Open ZITF

Thereafter, gun salutes ensued followed by the singing of the Kenyan national anthem. Ruto was then invited to inspect the guard of honour, which he accepted.

After Ruto completed the inspection of the guard of honour, he was joined by Mnangagwa at the reading dias and then the Zimbabwe national anthem was sung.

Thereafter, the two leaders left the reading dias and walked down the red carpet to greet dignitaries including Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Minister of State for Provincial Affairs for Bulawayo Judith Ncube, cabinet Ministers, and Service Chiefs.

The ZITF Company chairperson Busisa Moyo, members of the diplomatic corps and ZANU PF politburo members were also present.

The official opening of the 64th Zimbabwe International Trade Fair was originally scheduled for Friday.

However, due to adverse weather conditions affecting East African countries, Ruto’s travel to Zimbabwe was delayed. His country experienced flooding, which led to the postponement of his visit.

Ruto’s predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, who had been invited by Mnangagwa to officially open the 62nd edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in 2022, failed to travel to Zimbabwe following the death of the country’s former president, Mwai Kibaki.

