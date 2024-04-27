Madzibaba Ishmael Granted Bail, Barred From Conducting Church Services

Apart from an order to deposit US$ 1,000 with the clerk of court Norton Magistrstes’ Court, the High Court also barred Chokurongerwa from conducting any church gatherings anywhere until the matter is finalised.

He was also ordered not to interfere with witnesses directly or indirectly until the matter is finalised and to report to the police three times a week.

HOT DEALS:

itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,

itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99

itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99

itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93

Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

Chokurongerwa’s co-accused; Shingirai Ngawafune (42), Takavengwa Gwenzi (55), Zebedia Sigudu (49), Devlodge Katsande (47), Wonder Kabaya (41), and Siribinio Chikurunhe (53) were granted bail early this month by the Harare High Court.

The trial for all eight individuals will commence on May 7, 2024, at the Norton Magistrates’ Court.

The State alleges that Chokurongerwa and his associates conducted funeral services for Hazel Chikunhire and Winlet Kabaya without obtaining proper burial orders for the deceased.

Furthermore, the sect leaders, who acted as guardians for the children residing at the church’s compound in Nyabira, are accused of neglecting, abandoning, and exposing the children to conditions likely to cause unnecessary suffering.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment