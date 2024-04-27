Speeding Driver Fined $1,200 After Fatal Accident Claimed 3 School Children's Lives
A 36-year-old man from Dangamvura in Mutare whose speeding vehicle knocked down and killed three schoolchildren along Christmas-Pass-Shamu Road last month has been fined US$1 200 and had his driver’s licence revoked by a magistrate.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the accused, John Dumbura, appeared before the Mutare Magistrate’s Court facing charges of culpable homicide. Said the NPA:
The State proved that on the 12th day of March 2024 at around 1500 hours, the accused person was driving a Toyota Fortuner along Christmas pass- Shamu road heading to Mutare town when he was involved in an accident that claimed 3 lives.Feedback
The accused person was driving at an excessive speed and lost control of the vehicle, hitting 4 pedestrians named Blessing Chisari, Silvian Maponde, Strive Maponde and Tyron Chikwanda who were walking on the side of the road heading to Chirichangu Farm.
The first three sustained severe head injuries and died at the scene. Chikwanda sustained injuries to the leg and neck and was rushed to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital for treatment.
The accused person’s licence was cancelled due to his negligence. The accused person was sentenced to pay a fine of USD1 200 and failure to pay will attract 6 months imprisonment.
A report claims the families of three deceased children demanded US$24,000, 28 head of cattle, four goats and two cocks from the Dumbura family as compensation. The demands were made before the burial of the minors.
Sylvian (13) and Strive Maponde (nine), who were siblings, were buried at their rural home in Marange, while Chisare (nine) was interred at Tsvingwe Cemetery in Penhalonga.
However, Chief Mutasa was reported as saying normally, reparations are not paid before the deceased manifests in an avenging spirit, stating what he or she wants.
He added that the demands for money and cattle made by the bereaved family were pure “madness and unlawful”.
