Former Police Officer Shot Dead At Police Roadblock, His Family Presses Murder Charge

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the incident is under investigation and a statement will be issued soon.

A family spokesman, who spoke to New Ziana, said:

What other explanation is there? He was shot in the back by a powerful gun. He is accused of failing to stop at a roadblock, but who has ever seen a roadblock on a rural road far away from a police station? Why did they not disable the vehicle? We believe this is murder.

The family wrote a letter to the police, asking several questions relating to the shooting.

It is alleged that the late Ipela had his brains splattered in the car. Part of his face was blown off by the bullet fired from close range through the back of his head.

The officers at the scene said they suspected him of carrying livestock in the kombi he was driving.

The family’s letter served on the Beitbridge Police District clerk’s office, copied to the Commissioner of Police Godwin Matanga and the Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe, also asked why the officer who killed Ipela was not charged with murder. It reads in part:

We register the above complaint of Ipela S. He is our relative shot in cold blood by police. This is our view, having seen the attitude and manner in which police were evasive. We, as a family, have several questions begging for answers.

The family reportedly visited the scene where Ipela was shot dead and they performed rituals. Reads the letter:

We have been to the scene and asked villagers. There was no roadblock as is explained in your police memo we have seen. We also question what threat to life, police or property our brother posed to deserve death. Considering there were so many people in the minibus as about 10 claimed by what is in the memo, why did the police not catch any or shoot another person? There are five phones left in the car belonging to people who were with our brother, why has it taken police this long to communicate with them in this era of technology? Why was he shot in the back and why was such force necessary?

The family also asked why it took so long for police to hand them papers to transport Ipela to Marondera where he is expected to be laid to rest. Says the letter:

Lastly, we are, with this communication making an official report of the murder of Ipela by whoever shot him.

Ipela was once employed by the ZRP at Beitbridge and was married to a local woman, Sinikiwe Ndlovu and lived with his wife and children at Lutumba in Beitbridge.

He becomes the second man from the district to be shot by police in unclear circumstances.

A well-known tout at Lutumba, Abel Gumbo, was shot dead by police on suspicions of being an armed robber in June 2021. However, the claim has been dismissed but no arrest was made.

Like Ipela, Gumbo was married and left behind a child and a widow.

According to ZimLive, the alleged killer cops unknowingly approached Gumbo’s sangoma aunt seeking help against avenging spirits but she refused to assist them.

