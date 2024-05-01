Kombi Driver Jailed For Running Over Pedestrian
A kombi driver was recently sentenced to two years imprisonment for running over a pedestrian who later succumbed to the injuries.
As reported by NewsDay, Takudzwa Chipere (26), was convicted and sentenced by Harare provincial magistrate Ntombizodwa Sibanda for contravening the Road Traffic Act.
Chipere from Murisa village in Seke pleaded guilty to the charge. The magistrate, however, suspended six months on condition of good behaviour. Chipere will, therefore, serve an effective 18 months in prison.
He was also barred from driving for two years and his licence was cancelled.
Prosecuting, Charlotte Gomani alleged that on April 2 this year, Chipere, who was driving a Nissan caravan along Seke Road, with 14 passengers on board reversed the vehicle and knocked down Mike Moyo.
The vehicle dragged Moyo who was trapped underneath for nearly a metre before it stopped.
Moyo was ferried to Parirenyatwa Hospital for treatment but sadly succumbed to his injuries on April 6 this year.
More: Pindula News