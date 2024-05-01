Kombi Driver Jailed For Running Over Pedestrian

6 minutes ago Wed, 01 May 2024 05:31:55 GMT

A kombi driver was recently sentenced to two years imprisonment for running over a pedestrian who later succumbed to the injuries.

As reported by NewsDay, Takudzwa Chipere (26), was convicted and sentenced by Harare provincial magistrate Ntombizodwa Sibanda for contravening the Road Traffic Act.

Chipere from Murisa village in Seke pleaded guilty to the charge. The magistrate, however, suspended six months on condition of good behaviour. Chipere will, therefore, serve an effective 18 months in prison.

