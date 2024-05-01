Zvishavane Hospital X-ray Machine Not Functional For 8 Years
Zvishavane Hospital, one of the largest referral hospitals in the Midlands Province, has been without a functioning X-ray machine for the past eight years.
This emerged when the Deputy Minister of Health and Childcare Sleiman Kwidini visited the hospital last Friday.
As reported by The Mirror, in addition to malfunctioning equipment, residents complained to the Minister that nurses have a bad attitude and casual approach to their work and patients and in particular expecting mothers are dying from negligence.
Kwidini chided hospital staff for the outdated equipment at the hospital, poor record keeping, lack of essential drugs and mismanagement of resources.
He demanded immediate action to address the issues that were identified. Said Kwidini:
We understand that their X-ray machine has not been functioning for the past eight years. We have to ensure that this is up and running. We will allocate them machines that will enable them to carry out their duties…
Improving the quality of health care services is a top priority for the Government. Several initiatives have been put into place to improve infrastructure and development in the health sector.
For years, Zimbabwe’s health sector has faced significant challenges due to underfunding. The budgetary allocation to healthcare services has been insufficient, impacting the availability of essential medical supplies, equipment, and personnel.
More: Pindula News