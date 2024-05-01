Zvishavane Hospital X-ray Machine Not Functional For 8 Years

7 minutes ago Wed, 01 May 2024 07:20:42 GMT

Zvishavane Hospital, one of the largest referral hospitals in the Midlands Province, has been without a functioning X-ray machine for the past eight years.

This emerged when the Deputy Minister of Health and Childcare Sleiman Kwidini visited the hospital last Friday.

As reported by The Mirror, in addition to malfunctioning equipment, residents complained to the Minister that nurses have a bad attitude and casual approach to their work and patients and in particular expecting mothers are dying from negligence.

