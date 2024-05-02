Harare City Council Heads For A Clash With Vendors

Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation (VISET) executive director, Samuel Wadzai, said the new by-laws are harsh on informal traders. Said Wadzai:

These laws will definitely have a huge negative impact on people who survive through vending and informal work given the status of the economy. HOT DEALS:

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793 This is not the best time to try to outlaw vending; it’s where the majority are surviving [from]. Our view is we need by-laws that are humane, by-laws that are in sync with the economic realities of the country. What is being proposed by Harare City Council is totally unacceptable given the status of our economy. We will put counter proposals… we should be working together but the laws should not be there to prevent people from surviving.

A representative of informal traders, Wisborn Malaya, said the local authority did not consult them before enacting the new by-laws. He said:

As always the challenge we face is that the city fathers just set up laws without consultation. In the end, the laws become more abusive and destructive instead of promoting order. The city should designate strategic places for pushcart traders to operate from in an orderly manner using a four-arrow zoning system. This will promote order and sanity in the city. It will also allow the council to monitor the licensing of the same without struggle. These (vendors) are the youths who are fighting to earn a living legally. It’s a source of employment and food distribution which just requires smart regulation and not harsh laws.

The Harare City Council also banned “street” butcheries and noise in the central business district.

More: Pindula News

