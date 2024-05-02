Public Hearings On Death Penalty To Commence Next Week

7 minutes ago Thu, 02 May 2024 06:00:59 GMT

The Parliament of Zimbabwe is set to start public hearings to abolish the death penalty on Monday. The public hearings will be led by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, reported NewsDay.

The Member of Parliament for Dzivaresekwa, Edwin Mushoriwa (CCC), raised the motion for the introduction of the Abolition of the Death Penalty Bill in Parliament in 2023 and in February 2024, Cabinet agreed to abolish the death penalty for murder offences.

In 2005, Zimbabwe carried out its most recent execution, even though 62 convicted prisoners currently await their fate on death row.

