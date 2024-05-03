Zambezi River Authority Commissions Clinic And School In Hurungwe

5 minutes ago Fri, 03 May 2024 11:22:26 GMT

The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has commissioned a clinic and a school in the remote region of Hurungwe District, Mashonaland West Province, Zimbabwe.

ZRA is a bi-national organisation jointly owned by the governments of Zambia and Zimbabwe whose function is to operate and maintain the Kariba Dam on the Zambezi River.

In a statement issued on Thursday, 02 May 2024, ZRA said it had successfully commissioned Chiroti Clinic and Chisipiti Primary School.

