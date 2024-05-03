Zambezi River Authority Commissions Clinic And School In Hurungwe
The Zambezi River Authority (ZRA) has commissioned a clinic and a school in the remote region of Hurungwe District, Mashonaland West Province, Zimbabwe.
ZRA is a bi-national organisation jointly owned by the governments of Zambia and Zimbabwe whose function is to operate and maintain the Kariba Dam on the Zambezi River.
In a statement issued on Thursday, 02 May 2024, ZRA said it had successfully commissioned Chiroti Clinic and Chisipiti Primary School.
The two projects were constructed by the Zambezi River Authority under the auspices of the Zambezi Valley Development Fund (ZVDF).
The commissioning of the projects was graced by Zimbabwe’s Minister of Energy and Power Development, Edgar Moyo, who was the Guest of Honour. ZRA said:
These projects mark a significant step forward in our efforts to bridge the gap in access to healthcare and education in remote areas.
No longer will the people of Hurungwe District have to embark on arduous journeys to access medical care and education.
Chiroti Clinic and Chisipiti Primary School will provide quality healthcare services and a conducive learning environment, empowering children to reach their full potential and improving health outcomes.
These projects are just a few examples of the many initiatives currently being undertaken by the Zambezi River Authority in both Zimbabwe and Zambia, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to the well-being of Riparian communities.
The Authority added that it remains committed to addressing the socio-economic challenges faced by Zimbabweans and Zambians and ensuring that the benefits of development are shared equitably.
More: Pindula News