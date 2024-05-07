Presidential Pardon Beneficiaries Kill Father For Reporting Them To The Police

Inspector Mahoko also said Police have launched a manhunt for the 10-member gang that meted instant justice on the two brothers. He said:

We are appealing for information that may assist in the arrest of the 10-member group which attacked the two brothers and we further appeal to members of the public to respect the sanctity of human life by not engaging in violence as a way of solving disputes. HOT DEALS:

It is alleged that Evans and Elvis were recently released from Gokwe prison under the Presidential amnesty where they had been imprisoned for possessing an illegal firearm.

On that fateful day, the suspects were at home with their parents, Kennedy Mupamhanga and Monica Mupamhanga. They disagreed about not filling up the water tank (Jojo tank) at their house.

The two brothers reportedly left their parents’ house after the altercation and proceeded to their father’s young brother, Forever Sikochi’s homestead on the same farm.

They demanded to know why he had not filled up the tank and this resulted in a misunderstanding. The suspects then force-marched Sikochi towards Kwekwe-Gokwe road threatening to kill him.

While on their way, the trio met Kennedy following them and suddenly held him and informed that him they wanted to settle the issue of a firearm which he had previously reported to the police against them.

The duo then escorted both Kennedy (their father) and Sikochi (their uncle) back to the latter’s homestead.

It is alleged that at around 7 PM, Evans instructed Elvis to bring an axe so that they could torture their father over the firearm issue.

On hearing this, Sikochi fled the scene leaving behind his brother Kennedy in the hands of his two sons.

The suspects took turns to strike their father using an axe and stones several times on the head until he died.

After killing their father, the two brothers went to Job Mupamhanga’s (76) home to inform him of the murder they had committed.

As they were explaining to Job what they had done to their father, a gang of about 10 unknown people entered the house armed with axes, machetes and knobkerries.

The mob attacked the two brothers over a previous dispute, striking them all over their bodies until they became unconscious after which the assailants vanished to an unknown destination.

Sikochi later on returned in the company of police officers and found his brother already dead. After a few minutes, he received a call from his father, Job informing him of what had transpired at his homestead.

The police proceeded to Job’s homestead where they found both Evans and Elvis badly injured. The two were rushed to Gokwe South District Hospital where they are in police custody and are both in serious condition. The deceased’s body was taken to the same hospital.

