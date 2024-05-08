Bikita Woman Forces Her 3 Children To Drink Poison, Takes Her Own Life

5 minutes ago Wed, 08 May 2024 12:25:21 GMT

A woman from Bikita, Masvingo Province, allegedly forced her three minor children to drink poison before taking her life following a domestic dispute.

According to The Mirror, Persistence Mazhe (31) of Duma in Nyika, Bikita took her own life at her rural home in the Zinhata area, Farm 269 in Gutu, after she had an altercation with her husband, on Monday, 06 May.

Mazhe’s husband, Joas Taramusha said she phoned him to inform him that she was travelling to their rural home to commit suicide.

