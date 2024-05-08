Madzibaba Ishmael Chokurongerwa Hospitalised

3 minutes ago Wed, 08 May 2024 06:59:36 GMT

The trial of Ishmael Chokurongerwa (54), the controversial leader of an end-time apostolic sect and his co-accused was postponed on Tuesday, 07 May, at the Norton Magistrates’ Court.

In a statement, the NPA said the trial could not kick off as Madzibaba Ishmael and Takavengwa Gwenzi (55) failed to turn up for trial due to reported ill health. The two were said to be in hospital.

The other accused persons are Shingirai Ngawafune (42), Zebedia Sigudu, Devlodge Katsande (45), Aaron Chokurongerwa (47), Wonder Kabaya (41) and Siribinio Chikurunhe (53).

