PSL 2024 Matchday 11 Results: Highlanders Lose, Manica Diamonds Win 7th Successive Game

4 minutes ago Mon, 13 May 2024 08:27:39 GMT

Manica Diamonds leap-frogged Highlanders at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) log standings on Sunday after beating Bikita Minerals 1-0 at Sakubva Stadium.

Highlanders, who were at the summit of the PSL summit ahead of the Match Day 11 round of fixtures, lost 2-0 to FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium to drop to fourth position.

Manica Diamonds now occupy the top spot with 22 points from 11 games following Michael Tapera’s 66th-minute strike against the PSL debutants.

