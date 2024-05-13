PSL 2024 Matchday 11 Results: Highlanders Lose, Manica Diamonds Win 7th Successive Game
Manica Diamonds leap-frogged Highlanders at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) log standings on Sunday after beating Bikita Minerals 1-0 at Sakubva Stadium.
Highlanders, who were at the summit of the PSL summit ahead of the Match Day 11 round of fixtures, lost 2-0 to FC Platinum at Barbourfields Stadium to drop to fourth position.
Manica Diamonds now occupy the top spot with 22 points from 11 games following Michael Tapera’s 66th-minute strike against the PSL debutants.
At Barbourfields Stadium, goals by Juan Mutudza (2′) and Lawrence Mhlanga (10′), relegated Bosso to fourth place while propelling Pure Platinum Play to second position on the log with 21 points.
Simba Bhora, who on Saturday recovered from a goal down at Wadzanai Stadium in Shamva to register an impressive 2-1 win over defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars, are now in third position, on 20 points.
Highlanders are fourth, Chicken Inn occupy fifth position, and CAPS United are sixth, with 19, 17 and 16 points, respectively.
In other fixtures, Dynamos were held to a 1-1 draw by Herentals College at Rufaro Stadium in Harare, Hwange and Arenel Movers shared the spoils on 1-1 while TelOne were beaten 2-0 at home by Chegutu Pirates.
Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 11 results at a glance:
- Green Fuel 1-0 ZPC Kariba
- Yadah Stars 1-0 CAPS United
- Bulawayo Chiefs 0-0 Chicken Inn
- Simba Bhora 2-1 Ngezi Platinum Stars
- Manica Diamonds 1-0 Bikita Minerals
- Highlanders 0-2 FC Platinum
- Hwange 1-1 Arenel Movers
- Dynamos 1-1 Herentals College
- TelOne 0-2 Chegutu Pirates
More: Pindula News