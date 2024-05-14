Kenya Removes ETA Fee For Zimbabwean Travellers
Kenya has scrapped the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) fee for Zimbabweans travelling to the East African country.
An ETA is a form of pre-approval from the Kenyan government for entering the country.
Most travellers, including tourists, business visitors, and some short-term students, need an ETA before they arrive in Kenya.
However, Zimbabwean passport holders are no longer required to pay the ETA when travelling to Kenya.
In a statement issued on Monday, 13 May 2024, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Michae Chiwoneso Mukura said Kenya has scrapped the ETA fee for Zimbabwean travellers. Said Mukura:
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade wishes to inform the public that the Government of Kenya no longer requires Zimbabwean travellers to pay for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) when they apply to visit Kenya.
Instead, the Government of Kenya requires Zimbabwean travellers to apply for authorisation on the digital platforms for the purposes of identification.
More: Pindula News