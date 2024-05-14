"ZANU PF Has Not Been Accredited To Observe South Africa’s May 29 Elections"

This was criticised by several South African opposition parties including the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula then wrote to the IEC protesting the move, saying allowing ZANU PF to observe South Africa’s elections risks tarnishing the legitimacy and credibility of the country’s electoral processes.

In response to Zungula, the IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya said they have not accredited ZANU PF or any other political party to observe the elections in South Africa. Said Moepya:

I acknowledge receipt of your letter dated 10 May 2024 in which you expressed concerns regarding ZANU PF’s participation in the 2024 National and Provincial Elections as an observer. The Commission would like to reassure you and the ATM community that it has not accredited ZANU PF or any other political party, to observe the elections in South Africa. The Commission strongly believes in the integrity of the elections it manages and therefore safeguards against measures that would compromise its processes.

South African citizens will head to the polls on May 29 2024 to cast their votes for both the national and provincial elections.

For the first time, individuals not associated with political parties can stand as independent candidates in both national and provincial elections.

