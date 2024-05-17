Binga Pastor (62) Attacks, Strangles Fellow Clergyman
A 62-year-old pastor from Hope In Christ Church in Binga, Matabeleland North Province, appeared before the Hwange Magistrates’ Court to face assault charges after physically attacking a fellow pastor last month.
On April 16, 2024, Misheck Ndlovu and the complainant attended a pastors’ meeting at Kabwe Children’s Home.
Following a misunderstanding, Ndlovu was expelled from the meeting. However, instead of going home, he remained near the gate, nursing his wounded pride.
Michael Nsingo, another individual, approached Ndlovu at the gate and engaged in conversation. The complainant then invited Nsingo inside, which angered Ndlovu.
Fueled by anger, Ndlovu physically assaulted the complainant, knocking him to the ground and strangling him. Only the intervention of two pastors prevented further harm.
Ndlovu was subsequently arrested, and the court sentenced him to 14 months in prison, with 6 months suspended for 5 years. He will serve 8 months effectively.
More: Pindula News