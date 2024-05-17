Binga Pastor (62) Attacks, Strangles Fellow Clergyman

8 minutes ago Fri, 17 May 2024 06:52:57 GMT

A 62-year-old pastor from Hope In Christ Church in Binga, Matabeleland North Province, appeared before the Hwange Magistrates’ Court to face assault charges after physically attacking a fellow pastor last month.

On April 16, 2024, Misheck Ndlovu and the complainant attended a pastors’ meeting at Kabwe Children’s Home.

Following a misunderstanding, Ndlovu was expelled from the meeting. However, instead of going home, he remained near the gate, nursing his wounded pride.

