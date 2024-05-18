Grace Mugabe's Son, Russel Goreraza, Defaults On Child Maintenance

5 minutes ago Sat, 18 May 2024 05:52:42 GMT

Russel Goreraza (40), the son of Zimbabwe’s former first lady Grace Mugabe and stepson of the former president of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, was arraigned before the Concession Magistrates’ Court facing charges of contravening Section 23 of the Maintenance Act Chapter 05:09 “failing to comply with maintenance order”.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on 04 January 2024, Goreraza appeared before the Concession Magistrates Court and was ordered to pay US$2500 or ZWL equivalent at the prevailing inter-bank rate per month as maintenance for his child.

He allegedly defaulted payment from January to March 2024. He owed US$7,500 as of 31 March 2024.

