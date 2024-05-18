Grace Mugabe's Son, Russel Goreraza, Defaults On Child Maintenance
Russel Goreraza (40), the son of Zimbabwe’s former first lady Grace Mugabe and stepson of the former president of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, was arraigned before the Concession Magistrates’ Court facing charges of contravening Section 23 of the Maintenance Act Chapter 05:09 “failing to comply with maintenance order”.
According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on 04 January 2024, Goreraza appeared before the Concession Magistrates Court and was ordered to pay US$2500 or ZWL equivalent at the prevailing inter-bank rate per month as maintenance for his child.
He allegedly defaulted payment from January to March 2024. He owed US$7,500 as of 31 March 2024.
Goreraza, who appeared as a self-actor, requested a postponement to seek legal representation and the matter was remanded to the 28th of May 2024.
Goreraza is Grace’s son from a previous marriage to Stanley Goreraza, an Air Force pilot. He has been in the public eye for various controversies, including allegedly grabbing mines and houses.
Latest itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)
Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo.
WhatsApp: 0783 450 793
In 2015, he was convicted of culpable homicide after a road traffic accident in which he hit and killed an unidentified man in Harare. Goreraza was fined $800 for the incident. He was also arrested for allegedly stealing mining equipment.