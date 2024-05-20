"200, 000 Former Opposition Members Join ZANU PF"

So far, we have 200,000 people in our books who have joined the ruling party from the opposition. In Mashonaland West, at least 6,000 people have joined the party.

ZANU PF Political Commissar Mike Bimha said the former opposition members should be welcomed with open arms. He said:

Latest itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)

Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

We want more people to come through to ZANU PF and from their testament, the Government, led by President Mnangagwa, is doing the right things to address people’s concerns.

The latest to join the party include opposition bigwigs in Mashonaland West province such as Gift Konjani, Takalani Matibe and Virginia Mafuta.

Speaking at a ceremony hosted for them in Chegutu on Saturday, the defectors said that they were won over by ZANU PF’s development-oriented policies. Konjana said:

My Damascene moment came when I took time to look at the environment and works being carried out since the coming of the Second Republic. I realised that it was important to put my weight behind the work that was being done by President Mnangagwa.

Matibe, who is a former MDC Member of Parliament for Chegutu West constituency, said:

The mantra by President Mnangagwa, that of leaving no one and no place behind, made me realise that I should join the train towards development. I realised that if I decided to stay in an environment of perpetual negativity, I would be the one to miss out while others were progressing.

The defection of opposition members to ZANU PF has weakened opposition parties’ political influence.

Internal divisions within opposition ranks have intensified as some members question the defections and the effectiveness of their leadership.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment