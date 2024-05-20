Mnangagwa Fires ZANU PF Political Commissar

1 day ago Mon, 20 May 2024 16:04:50 GMT

ZANU PF President and First Secretary Emmerson Mnangagwa has demoted Mike Bimha from the position of party Political Commissar to an ordinary member of the Politburo.

In a statement issued on Monday evening, ZANU PF Secretary General, Obert Mpofu, also announced several other reassignments in the Politburo.

He said Jacob Mudenda, the Speaker of the National Assembly, has been re-assigned to be the Party’s Treasurer General, taking over from Patrick Chinamasa, who is now ZANU PF’s Secretary for Legal Affairs.

